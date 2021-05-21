Reliance Foundation Hospital increases paediatric, adult critical care units to enhance Mumbai's COVID-19 preparedness

ICU Beds - COVID care facility managed and operated by Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital at NSCI, Worli, Mumbai (Image: Reliance)

To enhance Mumbai’s preparedness to tackle a possible COVID-19 case surge most likely in the event of the outbreak of the third wave of the pandemic, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital (RFH) has scaled up its operations towards the management of adult and paediatric beds to support the efforts of the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In view of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases among children and adolescents, RFH has focused its efforts on augmenting paediatric coverage and specialised child-care facilities.

The Reliance Foundation Hospital is currently managing and operating a 650-bed dedicated COVID-19 care facility at the National Sports Club of India, Worli. Of the 650 beds, 100 have been earmarked for treatment of asymptomatic children and 20 beds for ICU care. The ICU beds are equipped with adult and paediatric ventilators, monitoring devices, dialysis support, and oxygen supply for the management of critical patients.

A team of over 500 frontline workers -- comprising doctors, nurses, and non-medical professionals -- have been deployed to constantly oversee the medical management of the patients.

The facility also features tele-ICU centres to enable round-the-clock integrated medical management and cross-speciality consultation. The entire expenditure for the project, including beds, monitors, paediatric and adult ventilators, and medical equipment, is being borne by the Reliance Foundation. All the patients admitted at NSCI are being treated for free through the Reliance Foundation.

Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, said: “Our hearts go out to all those people and families who have suffered deep pain, loss and anguish in these difficult times. We will keep doing everything we can to support and strengthen India’s response to the COVID-19 crisis. Given the recent trend in COVID-19 cases, enhancing critical care facilities for adults, and children, in particular, is the need of the hour.”

She added: “Reliance Foundation will continue to augment beds, resources and oxygen supplies at NSCI and all the other COVID-care facilities run by us. My salute to all the frontline warriors who are working selflessly, tirelessly and valiantly to save precious lives. Together we can and we will overcome this challenge.”

Notably, RFH has also commissioned 100 beds at The Trident Hotel in the Bandra Kurla Complex to treat mild, moderate and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients.

In March last year, during the first wave of the pandemic, the Reliance Foundation Hospital had helped set up India's first COVID-19 hospital with a dedicated 225-bed facility at the Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai. Out of the 225 beds there, 100 beds, including 20 ICU beds, are exclusively managed by RFH.

The critical care services at the hospital were recently enhanced and RFH now manages 45 ICU beds. It has so far treated over 2,500 patients at the hospital.

