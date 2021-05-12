Reliance Foundation donates Rs 5 crore to Uttarakhand govt as support to COVID-19 relief effort
The firm added that the financial assistance is their duty towards the nation in their collective fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
May 12, 2021 / 03:53 PM IST
Reliance Foundation | Representative image
Reliance Foundation has contributed Rs 5 crore to Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority as a support to the COVID-19 relief efforts cause.
"We appreciate that Uttarakhand government has been working tirelessly with the community in this (COVID-19) difficult situation. Reliance Foundation is pleased to contribute Rs 5 crore to 'Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority' as a support to the COVID-19 relief efforts cause," Anant Ambani wrote in a letter addressed to state CM Tirath Singh Rawat on May 12.
Fighting the pandemic: Reliance Foundation to set up 1,000-bed COVID hospital in Gujarat
Last month, Reliance had announced it would set up a 1,000-bed COVID care facility at Jamnagar catering to Jamnagar, Khambhalia, Dwarka, Porbandar and other regions of Saurashtra. The first phase of a 400-bed COVID-care facility at Jamnagar was e-inaugurated on May 4 by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.
The 400-bed COVID care facility has been set up at the Government Dental Hospital, which is an extension of Guru Govind Singh Hospital.