App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 31, 2020 12:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance diverts Alok Industries into making PPE; cuts down cost to one-third

Alok Industries' Gujarat plant can produce more than 1 lakh PPE kits per day and cost has been slashed to nearly Rs 650 per unit.

PTI
Representational picture
Representational picture

Reliance Industries has converted its newly acquired textiles and apparel fabrics maker Alok Industries into a PPE manufacturer, helping produce COVID-19 protective gears at one-third the cost of those imported from China.

The company has redeployed Alok Industries' manufacturing facilities in Silvassa, Gujarat for exclusively manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE) to safeguard doctors, nurses, medical staff and other frontline workers engaged in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, sources said.

Capacity has been scaled up to produce more than 1 lakh PPE kits per day and cost has been slashed to nearly Rs 650 per unit from the about Rs 2,000 apiece imported price, they said.

The facility can also be used for exporting PPE in future, they added.

Reliance integrated technology, raw material from its petchem plants and 10,000 tailors after re-engineering the plant.

Close
Production started in mid-April and has been quickly ramped up to now constitute close to a fifth of India's daily PPE production capacity.

Other PPE kit manufacturers include JCT Phagwara, Gokaldas Exports, and Aditya Birla.

related news

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

India was importing most of its PPE requirement until manufacturing started within the country in the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis.

The availability of high quality and low-cost PPE from Reliance is expected to significantly boost India's effectiveness in handling the COVID-19 emergency.

Sources said the Silvassa unit is manufacturing PPE coverall suits -- a single piece zip-up suits -- and these are covered with anti-microbial tape.

High-grade polypropylene is the raw material used to produce the equipment, lending it more opacity while keeping it lightweight.

A PPE suit consists of coveralls, gloves, shoe covers, three-ply or N95 face masks, headgear and face shield.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the protective equipment consists of garments placed to protect the health care workers or any other persons. These usually consist of standard items -- gloves, mask and gown. For blood or airborne high infections, it will include face protection, goggles and mask or face shield, gloves, gown or coverall, headcover and rubber boots.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol.

Follow Moneycontrol's full coverage on the coronavirus pandemic here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 31, 2020 12:30 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Reliance Industries

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Australia would welcome official invitation to G7, says government spokesman

Australia would welcome official invitation to G7, says government spokesman

Singapore's health ministry confirms 518 more coronavirus cases

Singapore's health ministry confirms 518 more coronavirus cases

Maharashtra to issue new lockdown guidelines today, few relaxations likely: Report

Maharashtra to issue new lockdown guidelines today, few relaxations likely: Report

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.