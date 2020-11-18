Regular mouthwash can kill coronavirus within 30 seconds, UK study reveals

A study conducted in the United Kingdom has found that a basic, over-the-counter mouthwash can kill the novel coronavirus within 30 seconds of exposure.

Researchers at Cardiff University have found that mouthwashes containing at least 0.07 percent cetypyridinium chloride (CPC) showed “promising signs” of being able to eradicate the virus when exposed to the novel coronavirus in a laboratory.

The authors of the study said: “During a 30-second exposure, two rinses containing cetylpyridinium chloride and a third with ethanol/ethyl lauroyl arginate eliminated live virus.”

Their preliminary finding, which remains to be peer-reviewed, supports previous studies that had established the efficacy of mouthwashes containing CPC in reducing the viral load of COVID-19 infection. A clinical trial will soon be conducted on patients at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff to find out if mouthwashes can reduce virus load in a patient’s saliva. The final research findings are expected to be out by early 2021.

Notably, Dentyl is the only mouthwash brand from the UK that is being tested while conducting the clinical trials for the study led by Professor David Thomas at Cardiff University.

A BBC report quoted Dr Richard Stanton, the lead author of another study that found that CPC-based mouthwashes help in fighting COVID-19, as saying: “This study adds to the emerging literature that several commonly available mouthwashes designed to fight gum disease can also inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus (and other related coronaviruses) when tested in the laboratory under conditions that are designed to mimic the oral/nasal cavity in a test tube.”

However, it remains unclear whether mouthwashes can be used to treat COVID-19 as it would require the oral rinse to reach the respiratory tract or the lungs.