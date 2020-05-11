Rape-accused in Tihar jail tested for COVID-19 after complainant tests positive

As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc across India, Tihar jail authorities are worried that jail officials might have contracted the infection. Authorities have quarantined a man accused of rape after the complainant tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

Delhi police arrested the accused last week for allegedly raping a girl. The court sent him to judicial custody and he was later transferred to Tihar jail.

After the girl tested positive for COVID-19 on May 9, authorities quarantined the rape-accused and several jail officials as they may be infected.

The prison administration promptly ordered that the accused and two others who were locked up with him be tested for the coronavirus infection. Prison officials, who came in contact with the accused, were also tested for the virus.

Tihar Jail authorities told Times Now, "All the three inmates, including the accused, have tested negative." Test reports of the jail officials are awaited.

Meanwhile, Delhi police officials, who investigated the case, have been told to isolate themselves after getting tested.

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 outbreak, prison authorities have created isolation wards in each jail for suspected cases. Moreover, the entry of new inmates has been restricted to two jails.

Jail officials are also conducting a medical screening of inmates, jail staff, security, medical staff and others entering the jail premises.

In addition, family meetings have also been stopped completely to curb the spread of the virus. The inmate telephone call facility has been extended to all inmates for free.

(With PTI inputs)