Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank: Not feasible to hold board exams in Jan-Feb, will take decision on dates after that

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said considering the COVID-19 pandemic, it would not be feasible to hold board examinations 2021 in January and February.

"We cannot hold the board exams in January and February. Depending on the COVID-19 situation post February, we will take a decision on the board examinations," he said during an interaction with teachers on social media.

Moneycontrol had reported that the government will be postponing the 2021 board exams by a few weeks amidst the COVID-19 spread.

Nishank said while there have been suggestions on holding board exams online, this would be unfair to students who don't have access to the internet or laptop/computer.

He added that taking a cue from the JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 examinations that were held in November, the authorities will prepare an appropriate time table for the upcoming board examinations.

The minister said though there were initial challenges on the online teaching front, teachers were able to traverse these challenges effectively.

Online learning amidst COVID-19

Talking about the online learning module amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Nishank said the idea is to have a model of "one class, one channel".

He explained that this meant that there would be a television channel catering to the education needs of every student, from Class 1 to 10. This would be done through the Swayam Prabha platform and DIKSHA platform.

The Swayam Prabha is a group of 32 DTH channels devoted to telecasting of educational programmes on 24/7 basis using the GSAT-15 satellite.

The DIKSHA platform offers teachers, students, and parents engaging learning material relevant to the prescribed school curriculum. Students can download the DIKSHA application and scan the textbook QR codes for easy access to the lessons.

"While our effort has been to reach the last child in the remotest corner of India to offer our educational services, there could still be some who may miss out. Hence, we are working towards ensuring academic continuity to these students through Doordarshan channels and also through the radio medium," he added.

The government had announced in May 2020 that the Swayam Prabha platform would have 12 more channels for offering educational content across India.