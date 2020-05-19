App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Pune auto driver uses Rs 2 lakh saved for wedding to feed migrant labourers

In addition to distributing free food, the 30-year-old auto driver is also offering free rides to senior citizens and pregnant women

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational picture
Representational picture

In a selfless gesture, a 30-year-old autorickshaw driver in Pune is using his savings to feed migrant labourers on Pune streets.

According to an Indian Express report, Akshay Kothawale saved Rs 2 lakh for his wedding, but decided to postpone the ceremony in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Kothawale is now using his savings to feed migrants and others in distress. In addition to that, he is also offering free rides to senior citizens and pregnant women to the hospital.

Kothawale, along with his friends, is preparing food for close to 400 people each day. They later distribute the food among migrant labourers and poor people across Pune city.

Close

"I was able to save Rs 2 lakh for my marriage, which was scheduled for May 25. But due to the lockdown, it would not be appropriate to conduct the ceremony now. So we postponed it," Kothawale said.

related news

"I saw many people struggling to make ends meet during the lockdown. Many could not even afford to buy food. So my friends and I decided to help as many as we can. That's when I decided to use my savings," Kothawale said, adding that many of his friends also chipped in.

Kothawale, a resident of Timber market area in Pune, then set up a kitchen and started preparing chapatis and sabji. They have been distributing it at places where migrant labourers and poor people gather.

“We have distributed one-time meal among people at Maldhakka Chowk near the railway station, Sangamwadi and Yerawada areas,” he said.

However, after the cash flow started drying up, Kothawale decided to replace chapati and sabji with more cost-effective pulao, masala rice or sambhar rice. “But we have not stooped the distribution of food among those in need,” he said.

Kothawale and his friends intend to continue with food distribution at least until May 31.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 19, 2020 04:41 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | Around 70% startups have cash reserves to last a little over two months

COVID-19 impact | Around 70% startups have cash reserves to last a little over two months

COVID-19 impact | FMCG companies enter into innovative tie-ups to reach out to customers

COVID-19 impact | FMCG companies enter into innovative tie-ups to reach out to customers

Coronavirus lockdown | Biryani to the rescue: Lucknow's popular joint sheds 65-year-old tradition, turns vegetarian to serve migrant workers

Coronavirus lockdown | Biryani to the rescue: Lucknow's popular joint sheds 65-year-old tradition, turns vegetarian to serve migrant workers

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.