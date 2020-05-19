Coronavirus pandemic | Pune auto driver uses Rs 2 lakh saved for wedding to feed migrant labourers

In a selfless gesture, a 30-year-old autorickshaw driver in Pune is using his savings to feed migrant labourers on Pune streets.

According to an Indian Express report, Akshay Kothawale saved Rs 2 lakh for his wedding, but decided to postpone the ceremony in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Kothawale is now using his savings to feed migrants and others in distress. In addition to that, he is also offering free rides to senior citizens and pregnant women to the hospital.

Kothawale, along with his friends, is preparing food for close to 400 people each day. They later distribute the food among migrant labourers and poor people across Pune city.

"I was able to save Rs 2 lakh for my marriage, which was scheduled for May 25. But due to the lockdown, it would not be appropriate to conduct the ceremony now. So we postponed it," Kothawale said.

"I saw many people struggling to make ends meet during the lockdown. Many could not even afford to buy food. So my friends and I decided to help as many as we can. That's when I decided to use my savings," Kothawale said, adding that many of his friends also chipped in.

Kothawale, a resident of Timber market area in Pune, then set up a kitchen and started preparing chapatis and sabji. They have been distributing it at places where migrant labourers and poor people gather.

“We have distributed one-time meal among people at Maldhakka Chowk near the railway station, Sangamwadi and Yerawada areas,” he said.

However, after the cash flow started drying up, Kothawale decided to replace chapati and sabji with more cost-effective pulao, masala rice or sambhar rice. “But we have not stooped the distribution of food among those in need,” he said.

Kothawale and his friends intend to continue with food distribution at least until May 31.



