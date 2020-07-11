PM Narendra Modi reviews India's COVID-19 preparedness, says 'no room for complacency'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 11 chaired a meeting to review India's COVID-19 situation and preparedness. The review meeting was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Cabinet Secretary and other senior government officials, among others.

The prime minister took stock of the situation in various parts of the country and the preparedness of various states. He reiterated the "need to observe personal hygiene and social discipline in public places". Adding that there is "no room for complacency in this regard", he said awareness about coronavirus should be disseminated widely and there must be a continued emphasis on the need to prevent and contain the spread of the infection.

Highlighting the surveillance and home-based care through 'Dhanvantri Rath' in Ahmedabad, PM Modi said the model may be emulated in other places. Prime Minister Modi also directed that real-time national-level monitoring and guidance should be provided to all affected states and places with high test positivity rate.

PM Modi also appreciated the efforts of the Centre, state and local authorities in containing the pandemic situation in Delhi. He further directed that a similar approach should be adopted by other state governments in containing the COVID-19 pandemic in the entire NCR region.