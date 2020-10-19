PM Narendra Modi: India at forefront of COVID-19 vaccine development, has one of the highest recovery rates

India has one of the highest recovery rates of COVID-19 infections at 88 percent and the country is at the "forefront" of vaccine development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on October 19 while delivering the keynote address at the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting.

"India has one of the highest recovery rates of 88 percent. This happened because India was one of the first countries to adopt a flexible lockdown... India is now at forefront of vaccine development for COVID-19," PM Modi said.

"In India, we have a strong and vibrant scientific community. We also have good scientific institutions. They have been India’s greatest assets, specially during the last few months, while fighting COVID-19. From containment to capacity building, they have achieved wonders," the prime minister added.

Calling for well-planned investments in science and innovation, PM Modi said the future of the world will be shaped by societies that invest in these areas but collaboration and public participation will be among the key metrics.

"Future will be shaped by societies that invest in science and innovation," PM Modi said. The prime minister also referred to many interventions made by India, including for improved cleanliness and greater toilet coverage, which contribute to a better healthcare system.

The annual event brings together scientists and innovators from across the world in order to deliberate on solving key global challenges.

The 2020 summit, being convened virtually from October 19-21, brings together policymakers and scientific leaders, calling for deepened scientific collaborations in solving global health problems, with great emphasis on COVID-19 with an "India for the World" framing.

It is being co-hosted by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, the Indian Council of Medical Research and NITI Aayog, along with the Grand Challenges Canada, the United States Agency for International Development and Wellcome.