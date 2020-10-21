Plasma therapy for COVID-19 should stay, says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

A ICMR trial has shown that plasma therapy does not reduce mortality or prevent the progression of COVID-19 from moderate to severe.

After the Centre announced on October 20 that it was considering removing convalescent plasma therapy from the national clinical management protocol for COVID-19, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain defended the procedure, saying it is a valid cure for the condition.

"Lives of more than 2,000 people, including mine, have been saved through Plasma therapy, so the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) shouldn't remove it," he said, according to ANI reports, adding that countries like the US also have considered it beneficial.

According to PTI reports, as of now, the use of off-label convalescent plasma for treating COVID-19 patients in the moderate stage of the illness is allowed under "investigational therapies".

A randomised controlled trial, led by the ICMR on 464 patients in 39 hospitals in 25 districts across 14 states and UTs has shown that plasma therapy does not reduce mortality or prevent the progression of COVID-19 from moderate to severe.

Speaking on continued use of plasma therapy despite the ICMR-led controlled trail, the ICMR's Director-General Balaram Bhargava said: "We have had discussions in the national taskforce and we are in discussion with the joint monitoring group that this (convalescent plasma therapy) may be deleted from the national guidelines. The discussion is ongoing and more or less we are reaching towards that."

