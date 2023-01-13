 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Piyush Goyal calls for redoubling efforts at WTO to get patent waiver for Covid diagnostics, therapeutics

PTI
Jan 13, 2023 / 05:45 PM IST

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday pitched for increasing efforts at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) for getting patent waivers for diagnostics and therapeutics used to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

In June last year, members of the WTO agreed to grant a temporary patent waiver for the manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines for five years. It was agreed to start talks on including therapeutics and diagnostics, as proposed by India and South Africa, under the purview of this waiver after six months.

Goyal also said that there is a need for de-politicization of the global supply of essential medicines.

At the WTO ministerial conference held in Geneva in June 2022, India, South Africa, and other developing countries worked together to obtain the TRIPS (Trade-Related aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) waiver that will help provide equitable and affordable access to vaccines across the world, he said.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
"We shall redouble our efforts at the WTO to get the TRIPS waiver extended to COVID-19 diagnostics and therapeutics," the minister said at Voice of Global South Summit - Session of Commerce/Trade Ministers on 'Developing Synergies in the South: Trade, Technology, Tourism, Resources'.

The 'global South' largely refers to developing countries, especially those in Asia, Africa and South America.