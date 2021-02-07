Pharma wrap: Significance of ICMR's latest COVID-19 seroprevalence study

Mumbai’s local trains resume: Commuters wearing protective face masks travel in a suburban train after authorities resumed Mumbai’s train services for all commuters after it was shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19, on February 1, 2021. (Image: Reuters /Hemanshi Kamani)

This past week the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) announced the results of the Third National Serosurvey. A sero-survey uses antibody tests to estimate the percentage of people in a population who have antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. In the latest study IgG antibody against S1 Receptor Binding Domain was detected.

The third sero-survey found out that the prevalence of COVID-19 among adults above 18 years and above was 21.4 percent. The seroprevalence in urban slums was the highest at 31.7 percent, urban non-slum 26.2 percent and rural areas about 19.1 percent.

Females have 22.7 percent compared to males at 20.3 percent. Children aged 10-17 years had a prevalence of 25.3 percent.

The prevalence of COVID-19 antibodies among healthcare workers was 25.7 percent.

The sero-survey was conducted in the same 700 villages or wards of 70 districts from 21 States selected during the 1st and 2nd rounds.

What does the first and second seroprevalence studies say?

The first nationwide sero-survey in India was conducted in May–June 2020, when the entire country was under lockdown. It found a low seroprevalence of 0·73 percent among the general adult population aged 18 years or older. The second sero-survey conducted in August-September when the COVID-19 cases were peaking found a significant jump in prevalence among adults at 7.1 percent.

What does the latest sero-survey tell us?

The latest survey illustrates that the COVID-19 is much more widespread than the cases that were detected. India has reported 10.8 million cases so far.

The second the antibody testing technique has improved. ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said the IgG receptor binding domain test that was used in the survey is the most sensitive one. The high sensitivity tests will help to pick up much older infections. The seroprevalence survey points that one-fifth of the population is having SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, this means a large proportion remains vulnerable. This points to continuation of COVID-19 preventive measures such as use of face masks, social distancing, hand hygiene, and scaling up of vaccination.

Are we close to herd immunity?

India is a large and complex country. But at least in cities like Delhi, there is a high possibility of herd immunity.

The Delhi government, earlier in February, announced the results of the fifth sero-survey, with a sample of 28,000 across 11 districts in Delhi.

The seroprevalence reported was 56.13 percent , with Southwest Delhi having the highest at 62.18 percent and North Delhi lowest at 49.09 percent.

For herd immunity to kick in for COVID-19, there is no single agreed number, but it needs seroprevalence between 60 and 80 percent.