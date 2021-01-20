Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine appears effective against UK COVID-19 strain: Study

Pfizer covid-19 vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccine developed jointly by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE will likely protect against the new, mutant variant of the coronavirus that was first detected in the United Kingdom, a study has found.

The UK strain of the novel coronavirus has spread to almost 60 countries, the World Health Organization said on January 20. This includes India, where 141 people have tested positive for the new, mutant UK variant of SARS-CoV-2.

The result of a laboratory trial of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was released on January 20. The study, which remains to be peer reviewed, was published on preprint server BioRxiv, Bloomberg reported.

The results of the study showed that the antibodies present in the blood of vaccinated persons were able to neutralise a version of the lab generated mutant coronavirus strain.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

A previous study on the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine – conducted by the University of Texas Medical Branch – had focused only on one mutation of the coronavirus, but the new research has tested all 10 possible mutations of the pathogen.

The research team led by BioNTech Chief Executive Officer Ugur Sahin has said the result of the study proves it is very unlikely that the UK variant viruses will be able to dodge the vaccine.

“Unlike for influenza vaccines, the reduction in neutralization that might indicate the need for a strain change has not been established for Covid-19 vaccines,” the research team said.