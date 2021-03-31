Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine found 100% effective on children aged 12-15

Representative image: Reuters

US-based pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc said on March 31 that its vaccine against coronavirus was found to be 100 percent effective on children aged between 12 and 15.

The absolute efficacy of the vaccine was recorded in the third phase of clinical trials on the minors, the company said in a statement.

Pfizer, along with the vaccine's co-developer - Germany's BioNTech - would apply for the regulatory clearance before the American and European health regulators.

The full set of trial data would be submitted to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency "at the earliest", Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said.

“We share the urgency to expand the authorization of our vaccine to use in younger populations and are encouraged by the clinical trial data from adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15,” the press release quoted Bourla as saying.

"The initial results we have seen in the adolescent studies suggest that children are particularly well protected by vaccination, which is very encouraging given the trends we have seen in recent weeks regarding the spread of the B.1.1.7 UK variant," said Ugur Sahin, CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech.

The trial enrolled 2,260 adolescents - 12 to 15 years of age - in the United States. In the trial, 18 cases of COVID-19 were observed in the placebo group versus none in the vaccinated group, the company claimed.

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to submit the data for scientific peer review for potential publication, the statement added.

In the past week, Pfizer and BioNTech dosed the first healthy children in a global study to further evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of their vaccine in children aged between 6 months to 11 years of age.

The study is evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of the vaccine on a two-dose schedule (approximately 21 days apart) in three age groups: children aged 5 to 11 years, 2 to 5 years, and 6 months to 2 years. "The 5 to 11-year-old cohort started dosing last week and the companies plan to initiate the 2 to 5-year-old cohort next week," Pfizer said.