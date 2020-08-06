Patanjali Ayurved cannot use 'Coronil' trademark, rules Madras HC

The Madras High Court on August 6 ordered Patanjali Ayurved to stop using ‘Coronil’ branding for its 'immunity-boosting' products.

The HC order came in a trademark infringement case filed by Chennai-based Ardura Engineering Pvt proceedings against Patanjali.

The petitioner claimed that 'Coronil' is a trademark it has owned since 1993. A CNBC-TV18 report stated that the Chennai-based firm also claimed it has rights over ‘Coronil 92-B’ trademark till 2027.



While hearing the case, the Madras HC observed: “The defendants (Patanjali Ayurved) have invited this litigation on themselves. A simple check with the Trade Marks Registry would have revealed that ‘Coronil’ is a registered trademark. If they had, and had still, with audacity, used the name ‘Coronil’, then they deserve no consideration at all.”



The court added: “Patanjali cannot plead ignorance and innocence and seek indulgence.” It also slammed the yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s firm for “exploiting fear and panic among public” despite being a Rs 10 crore company and slapped a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Patanjali.



As per court directions, Patanjali will have to pay the fine to Adyar Cancer Institute and Government Yoga and Naturopathy Medical College by August 21.

The judge said: “Patanjali has been chasing further profits by exploiting the fear and panic among the general public by projecting a cure for the coronavirus, when actually their ‘Coronil tablet’ is not a cure but rather an immunity booster for cough, cold and fever.”

Baba Ramdev had launched Coronil in June as a cure for COVID-19, but had faced immense flak from all quarters for the unverified claims. The AYUSH Ministry had had to step in, and Patanjali was later allowed to sell Coronil only as an immunity booster and not as a COVID-19 medicine.