Patanjali Ayurved cannot use 'Coronil' trademark, rules Madras HC

The Madras High Court on August 6 ordered Patanjali Ayurved to stop using ‘Coronil’ branding for its 'immunity-boosting' products.
The HC order came in a trademark infringement case filed by Chennai-based Ardura Engineering Pvt proceedings against Patanjali.
The petitioner claimed that 'Coronil' is a trademark it has owned since 1993. A CNBC-TV18 report stated that the Chennai-based firm also claimed it has rights over ‘Coronil 92-B’ trademark till 2027.
The judge said: “Patanjali has been chasing further profits by exploiting the fear and panic among the general public by projecting a cure for the coronavirus, when actually their ‘Coronil tablet’ is not a cure but rather an immunity booster for cough, cold and fever.”Baba Ramdev had launched Coronil in June as a cure for COVID-19, but had faced immense flak from all quarters for the unverified claims. The AYUSH Ministry had had to step in, and Patanjali was later allowed to sell Coronil only as an immunity booster and not as a COVID-19 medicine.