172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|coronavirus|patanjali-cannot-use-coronil-trademark-rules-madras-hc-5656441.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2020 11:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Patanjali Ayurved cannot use 'Coronil' trademark, rules Madras HC

The HC order came in a trademark infringement case filed by Chennai-based Ardura Engineering Pvt proceedings against Patanjali Ayurved

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Madras High Court on August 6 ordered Patanjali Ayurved to stop using ‘Coronil’ branding for its 'immunity-boosting' products.

The HC order came in a trademark infringement case filed by Chennai-based Ardura Engineering Pvt proceedings against Patanjali.

The petitioner claimed that 'Coronil' is a trademark it has owned since 1993. A CNBC-TV18 report stated that the Chennai-based firm also claimed it has rights over ‘Coronil 92-B’ trademark till 2027.

Close


Coronavirus pandemic | Patanjali can't sell Coronil with claims of curing COVID-19: AYUSH Ministry

related news



While hearing the case, the Madras HC observed: “The defendants (Patanjali Ayurved) have invited this litigation on themselves. A simple check with the Trade Marks Registry would have revealed that ‘Coronil’ is a registered trademark. If they had, and had still, with audacity, used the name ‘Coronil’, then they deserve no consideration at all.”


The court added: “Patanjali cannot plead ignorance and innocence and seek indulgence.” It also slammed the yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s firm for “exploiting fear and panic among public” despite being a Rs 10 crore company and slapped a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Patanjali.

As per court directions, Patanjali will have to pay the fine to Adyar Cancer Institute and Government Yoga and Naturopathy Medical College by August 21.

The judge said: “Patanjali has been chasing further profits by exploiting the fear and panic among the general public by projecting a cure for the coronavirus, when actually their ‘Coronil tablet’ is not a cure but rather an immunity booster for cough, cold and fever.”

Baba Ramdev had launched Coronil in June as a cure for COVID-19, but had faced immense flak from all quarters for the unverified claims. The AYUSH Ministry had had to step in, and Patanjali was later allowed to sell Coronil only as an immunity booster and not as a COVID-19 medicine.
First Published on Aug 6, 2020 11:09 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Coronil #Current Affairs #Patanjali Ayurved

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.