Passengers should be fully vaccinated or carry negative RT-PCR certificate: Kolkata airport

(Image: Shutterstock)



#TravelAlert: Passengers to kindly note as per guidelines of State Govt, all inbound flight passengers to West Bengal shall have to be either fully (doubly) vaccinated or furnish an RT-PCR negative report for a test conducted within 72hrs of such flight departure. (1/2)

— Kolkata Airport (@aaikolairport) November 1, 2021

Kolkata airport on November 1 made it compulsory for all the inbound flight passengers to the state to be fully vaccinated or furnish an RT-PCR negative report for a test conducted within 72hrs of such flight departure.

Also, according to the West Bengal directives, the restrictions on flight travels will be applicable thrice a week only for the cities of Nagpur, Pune, and Ahmedabad. The instructions will b in force from today as said by the Kolkata airport authorities.



Also, as per State Govt directives thrice a week restrictions on flight travels shall be applicable only for cities of Nagpur, Pune & Ahmedabad. Kindly contact the concerned Airline for further details. Above instructions are effective from 01.11.2021. (2/2) — Kolkata Airport (@aaikolairport) November 1, 2021

West Bengal on October 31 reported 914 new infections. Of the new cases, Kolkata recorded the highest with 274, followed by neighbouring North 24 Parganas district with 144.

The state resumed local train services with 50 percent seating capacity on the same day.