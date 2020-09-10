Pandemic takes a toll on emotional well-being of India's working women as nearly 50% face increased stress: LinkedIn survey

One in two working women in India are experiencing higher stress and anxiety amid the coronavirus pandemic that has dealt a sudden, unanticipated blow to normal life.

According to LinkedIn's Workforce Confidence Index, a fortnightly report based on an online survey aimed at assessing the confidence of the Indian workforce, the pandemic is taking a toll on the emotional well-being of working women in India.

The survey highlights the disproportionate impact of the pandemic as 47 percent working women in India are experiencing more stress or anxiety due to the pandemic, while the samestood at 38 percent for men.

Underscoring the challenges posed by childcare for working mothers, the survey notes that over 30 percent of them are providing full-time childcare amid the new normal that is work from home, as against about 17 percent men. Additionally, more than two out of five such mothers are working outside their business hours to provide childcare, nearly twice the number of men engaged in the same.

Data shows that only one in five (20 percent) working mothers rely on a family member or a friend to take care of their children as compared to 32 percent men. Findings also show that more than 46 percent working mothers report working till late to make up for work, and 42 percent are unable to focus on work with their children at home.

"One factor is balancing office and domestic work -- the bulk of the latter being shouldered by women. Studies reveal increased participation of men during the pandemic, but women still spend most time caring for children," Neha Bagaria, CEO, JobsForHer, said.

While the pandemic has hit women across the world, the already precarious situation of women in India has been worsened by the pandemic that has widened gender gap in employment, wages and education. According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the current global labour force participation rate for women is close to 49 percent while it stands at around 75 percent for men. In India, only a mere 27.2 percent women are part of the labour force as compared to 78.8 percent for men.