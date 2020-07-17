Oxford University vaccine may offer 'double protection' against COVID-19

The COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Oxford University may provide "double protection" against the novel coronavirus, researchers have discovered in the early stages of human trials.

According to several media reports in the UK, blood samples taken from a group of volunteers who were given a dose of the vaccine showed that it stimulated the body to produce both antibodies and killer T-cells.

The discovery seems promising because separate studies have suggested that antibodies may fade away within months while T-cells can stay in circulation for years.

However, reports cautioned that the results, while "extremely promising", did not yet prove that the Oxford vaccine provides long-lasting immunity against the deadly virus.

"I can tell you that we now know the Oxford vaccine covers both bases – it produces both a T cell and an antibody response. It's the combination of these two that will hopefully keep people safe. So far, so good. It's an important moment. But we still have a long way to go," a senior source from the trial was quoted by The Daily Telegraph as saying.

Another source close to the team described the presence of both antibodies and T-cells as a "double defence" against COVID-19.

The Lancet medical journal has confirmed that it will be publishing early-stage human trial data from the Oxford team on July 20.

David Carpenter, chairman of the Berkshire Research Ethics Committee, which approved the Oxford trial, said the vaccine team was "absolutely on track".

"Nobody can put final dates... things might go wrong but the reality is that by working with a big pharma company, that vaccine could be fairly widely available around September and that is the sort of target they are working on," he said.

The vaccine development, by the university's Jenner Institute, is being supported by the UK government and AstraZeneca, which will support the production phase.

The pharmaceutical company said in June that phase one trials were due to finish and a phase three trial had begun during which the vaccine would be given to thousands of people to test its efficacy and safety.

The Oxford University vaccine is one of more than 100 in the works as the novel coronavirus continues to spread, infecting more than 13 million people and killing at least 582,000 worldwide.