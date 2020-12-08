Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective, peer-reviewed study confirms

COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna have reported efficacy levels of more than 90 percent in late stage trials.

Oxford University and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safe and highly effective in preventing coronavirus disease, confirms data published in The Lancet, a medical journal, on December 8.

Detailed results from the AstraZeneca/Oxford trials have been eagerly awaited after some scientists criticised the lack of information in their initial announcement last month.

However, the Lancet study gave a few extra clues about why efficacy was 62 percent for trial participants given two full doses, but 90 percent for a smaller sub-group given a half, then a full dose.

“(This) will require further research as more data becomes available from the trial,” the study said.

Less than 6 percent of the UK trial participants were given the lower dose regimen and none of them was aged over 55, meaning more research will be needed to investigate the vaccine’s efficacy in older people who are particularly susceptible to COVID-19.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Pooling the results, overall efficacy was 70.4 percent, the data on December 8 showed. That is above the 50 percent minimum set by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine is seen as particularly important to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic in the developing world, as it would be cheaper and easier to distribute.

“The basic message is that the overall efficacy across the trials that are reported here is about 70 percent, but with a clear description of its uncertainty,” said Stephen Evans, a professor of pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

“The statistical uncertainty is that the efficacy could be as low as 55% or as high as 80 percent. The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines both have efficacies above 90% and are clearly more efficacious under trial conditions.”

Asked whether the half, then full dose regimen had been a mistake, Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group and chief investigator into the trials, told a news conference it had been “unplanned.”

Head of AstraZeneca’s non-oncology research and development, Mene Pangalos, said he hoped requests for approval from regulators around the globe could still be submitted this year, reported Reuters.

“We hope that once the regulatory authorities review the data, we can get approval any time from the completion of the submission, which could be any time from the end of this year to early next year,” he said.

However, Pollard conceded the different results from the two dosage regimens complicated matters.

--With inputs from Reuters