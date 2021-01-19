Over 6.3 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, no case of severe/serious AEFI reported on January 19: Health ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has said that India has so far vaccinated a total of 6,31,417 healthcare workers till 6 pm on January 19 through 11,660 vaccination sessions held across the country.

A total of 1,77,368 beneficiaries were vaccinated against COVID-19 through 3,800 vaccination sessions that were held till 6 pm on the fourth day of the first phase of the nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive.

The ministry further informed that no case of serious or severe adverse events following immunization (AEFI) was reported from any state on January 19.

A total of nine AEFI have required hospitalisation so far.

In Delhi, three AEFI cases have been treated and discharged whereas one person is still under observation at Rajiv Gandhi, Hospital Shahdara. One more AEFI case from Uttarakhand has been discharged. In Karnataka, one person has been discharged, while the other is reported to be stable but under observation at the District Hospital in Chitradurga. In Chhattisgarh too one AEFI case was reported and the person has been discharged. Rajasthan reported a case of suspected anaphylaxis, but the vaccine beneficiary is fine now and has been kept under observation at the District Hospital in Bangar.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Government of India, on January 16, launched the COVID-19 vaccine drive. Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin are being administered to the vaccine beneficiaries.

In the initial phase, the country will inoculate about one crore healthcare workers. This will be followed by two crore frontline workers, police, armed forces, municipal workers, revenue staff and others. In the third phase, 27 crore people above 50 years of age and those with co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, and organ transplant patients will get the vaccine.