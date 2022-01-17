COVID-19 update | Over 18k people administered 'precaution' dose in Delhi on January 17

Source: AP

Over 18,600 people, including more than 2,900 healthcare workers, were given the 'precaution' dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi on Monday, according to government data. As many as 6,439 people aged above 60 and 9,252 frontline workers were also administered the third dose in the city, data on the CoWIN app showed.

People aged 60 and above, healthcare and frontline workers who took their second dose of vaccine nine months ago are eligible for the 'precaution' dose. According to the CoWIN app, 18,669 people got their 'precaution' dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi on Monday.

ALSO READ: Omicron wave: India should give booster shots to 18-60 year olds; it’s the need of the hour

Beneficiaries are being administered 'precaution' dose of the same vaccine they took 39 weeks ago. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 24 announced 'precaution' shots for vulnerable populations and those at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

On January 3, the Centre had rolled out vaccinations for adolescents aged between 15 and 17. So far, over 5.6 lakh beneficiaries in this age group have received their first dose of Covid vaccine in Delhi, the data showed.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

On Monday, over 48,000 beneficiaries in the 15-17 age group received their first dose, it stated. According to government data, over 2.85 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi since the inoculation exercise started on January 16 last year. As many as 1.19 crore people have received both doses.