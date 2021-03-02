Over 150 monks test positive for COVID-19 at Himachal Pradesh's Gyuto Tantric Monastery

Representative image

In a major COVID-19 scare, Gyuto Tantric Monastery near Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh reported over 150 positive cases of the coronavirus disease.

Over 300 monks have reportedly tested positive for the virus so far in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, Kangra Chief Medical Officer was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on March 2.

The monastery has been declared a containment zone and no one is allowed to enter or exit the premises.

“Following initial cases on February 23, 330 monks have been tested so far for COVID-19 and 154 of them have tested positive at Gyuto Tantric Monastery, Sidhbari. One monk is in critical condition and has been shifted to Tanda Medical College. Others are in isolation in the monastery itself,” Dr Gupta told the news agency.

The doctor also informed that many of the monks who have tested positive for COVID-19 had travelled from Karnataka and Delhi during New Year celebrations.

“Monks who have been home-isolated had travelled from Karnataka and Delhi during New Year celebrations. The monastery has been closed for visitors since March 5, 2020,” Dr Gupta added.

As of March 2, Himachal Pradesh has a total of 434 active COVID-19 cases while recoveries stand at 57,347.