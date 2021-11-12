MARKET NEWS

Over 111 crore vaccine doses administered in India so far: Health Ministry

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

PTI
November 12, 2021 / 10:04 PM IST
(Image: Reuters)

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 111 crore on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said. Over 52 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Friday till 7 pm. The tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night, it said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.
PTI
#COVID-19 Vaccination #COVID-19 vaccine #Union Health Ministry
first published: Nov 12, 2021 10:04 pm

