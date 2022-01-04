MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

Over 100 crore Covishield doses given in India, abroad testimony of its safety, efficacy, says SII

Covishield is currently authorized for emergency use in the country. Serum Institute of India (SII), on October 25, had applied to the DCGI seeking regular market authorization for the vaccine.

PTI
January 04, 2022 / 08:25 PM IST
A vial of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which is produced in India and marketed as Covishield (Image: Reuters)

A vial of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which is produced in India and marketed as Covishield (Image: Reuters)

Over 100 crore Covishield doses have been given in India and abroad which is a testimony of its safety and efficacy, Serum Institute has informed the DCGI which had sought more data for granting full marketing approval to the Covid vaccine, official sources said on Tuesday. Covishield is currently authorized for emergency use in the country. Serum Institute of India (SII), on October 25, had applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking regular market authorization for the vaccine.

The drug regulator in December sought more data and documents for it. Following this, Prakash Kumar Singh, the Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII, recently submitted a response along with more data and information. In addition to the successful completion of phase 2/3 clinical study in India, till now, more than 100 crore doses of Covishield vaccine have been administered to the people in this country and worldwide, Singh is learnt to have stated in the response.

ALSO READ: Serum Institute of India seeks full marketing authorisation for Covishield currently meant for emergency use only

Such a large-scale vaccination with Covishield and containment of COVID-19 infection is in itself a testimony of the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, he said. "It is a matter of pride for us that we have been a part of the world's largest vaccination drive under the dynamic and visionary leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Under the kind guidance of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Team Government of India and leadership of our CEO Adar C Poonawalla, Team SII has been working relentlessly to manufacture and supply Covishield for making the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive successful," Singh is learnt to have stated in the reply.
PTI
Tags: #Covid-19 #covishield vaccine #DCGI #Omicron variant #Serum Institute
first published: Jan 4, 2022 08:25 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.