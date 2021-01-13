Open market sale of vaccines not allowed under emergency use authorisation: NITI Aayog

Reuters

Government think tank NITI Aayog informed on January 13 that emergency use authorisation of vaccines does not allow its sale in private markets.

CNBC-TV18 quoted NITI Aayog officials as saying that the vaccine makers -- Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech - can start selling their coornavirus vaccines in the open market only after they are granted full market authorisation by government agencies.

Bharat Biotech is selling its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to the Government of India at a nominal rate of 295 per dose. However, since the Hyderabad based firm is charging the government for only 38.5 lakh of the total procurement of 55 lakh doses, the price of Covaxin comes down to only Rs 206 per dose.

Serum Institute on the other hand is selling Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield at Rs 200 per dose. It has signed a purchase order for 1.1 crore doses of Covishield with the Government.

However, SII’s Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla has clarified that he will be selling each dose of Covishield at Rs 1,000 in private markets once it gets the nod of competent authorities.

