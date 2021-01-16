Covid-19 vaccination | On Day 1, hospitals rush to inoculate their own staff

Representative Image.

As India begins the inaugural of the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination drive, Moneycontrol spent a day at three of the biggest hospitals in Delhi, all of whom began by inoculating their own staff and other healthcare workers on Day 1.

The national capital has been at the forefront as it is one of the worst affected by COVID-19 among Indian cities with 6.31 lakh infections and 10,732 deaths as a result of the pandemic, since April.

The next step of the vaccination drive will involve non-medical frontline personnel, like police, paramilitary, armed forces, sanitation and municipal workers. This could take at least a week or more. Only then will hospitals turn their attention to senior citizens or those with the risk of comorbidity.

As one entered the compound of Safdarjung Hospital, one could find scores of security personnel guiding the queue of health workers through the different wings. Posters of the COVID-19 vaccines were plastered throughout the hospital complex.

One could find scores of media personnel enquiring about the way towards the vaccination centres.

Abhay Kumar( name changed), 34, a member of the administrative staff at the Safdarjung hospital said, "The vaccines were delivered around 8:30 in the morning today. We will be vaccinating only the internal staff today as per government order.

"As per my knowledge around 73 people have received the shot till now", he said. A lot of government officials have been visiting the hospital the whole day to oversee the drive," he added.

"The process has been a little slow today, I think it will take at least a week to vaccinate so many doctors," Kumar remarks.

Smriti Mittal (name changed), hails from Ajmer, Rajasthan. She is an intern with Safdarjung Hospital. She says "As far as I know, only the senior doctors and the nursing staff is getting the shot today. I think my number will come only after a few days."

Outside Gate No. 7 of Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College adjacent the Safdarjung Hospital, a small group of men were protesting. The protestors shouted slogans for the government officials to administer the vaccine shot before opening it to the public.

Unlike the Safdarjung Hospital which is abuzz with honks of ambulances, vehicles and angry security personnel, the environment at Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, NCT Delhi, in Malviya Nagar was starkly opposite and sombre.

The entrance gate of the hospital was decorated with strings of marigold. The entire hospital complex was flooded with posters of the COVID-19 vaccine. Some members of the hospital staff were standing the entrance to receive the officials from the Sub Divisional Magistrate Office.

Second floor of the main building was designated as the Covid19 vaccination centre at Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital.

At the waiting area on the second floor right outside vaccination centre, a registration booth was set up.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, an official from the hospital said, "Our hospital has received a list to vaccinate 400 internal members today and the list is issued from the SDM office on behalf of the central government."

"The process is going a slow today because so many doctors are on duty and some are on leave. Moreover, so many people from the government and nodal officers have been coming in to inspect here."

" Very soon a lot of doctors who run their private clinics will also be coming to get a shot," the official added.

At Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in Saket, Ashutosh Chaturvedi, 31, Emergency Nursing Head was the first person to receive the Covishield shot.

In a conversation with Moneycontrol, Ashutosh said, " I am happy to be the first person from the hospital to get vaccinated but the family was a little anxious since so many rumours about the vaccines are doing rounds."

"I think when the health workers will be the first ones to get vaccinated, the general public too will get confident that the vaccines are completely safe," noted Ashutosh.

Ashutosh shared that he was kept under observation for 45 minutes after receiving the vaccine.

He said, " I had no side effects and have been feeling completely normal ever since. I soon got back to duty after work."

Ashutosh will receive the next shot of the vaccine 28 days later.

Dr. Sahar Qureshi, Medical Superintendent, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket was overseeing the implementation of the vaccine drive with the nursing and the administrative staff.

Explaining the procedure Sahar says, " Around 15 days ago we were informed that the hospital would be turned into a vaccination centre. We have been preparing for it ever since.

"Today, we received the vaccines around 8 in the morning," shared Sahar.

"The process begins by registering the people on the Cowin portal. Thereafter a medical checkup is conducted. After the vaccination, the person is kept under observation for 30 minutes in the presence of the concerned officials from the hospital and the government. "

"Our doctors take the vitals of the patient after they have received the shot. Thereafter the details of the patient and that they have been vaccinated is updated on the Cowin portal," Dr. Sahar shares.

"So far we have vaccinated 65 people today. We had received a list to vaccinate 100 people," she said.

From Monday we will be vaccinating 300 people at the hospital and two more centres will be set up for the same," Dr. Sahar added.