Omicron Variant: 3 more international travellers admitted to LNJP Hospital in Delhi

Representative image: Reuters

Three more international travellers — two COVID-19 positive and another suspected case — were admitted on Monday to the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital's special facility for isolating and treating those infected with the new variant Omicron, officials said.

"There are a total of 26 people — 19 positive cases and 7 suspected cases — in the facility at present. Of the three international travellers who arrived today, two have been found COVID-19 positive. All three are Indians and have come from Dubai, France and the UK," Medical Director Suresh Kumar said.

ALSO READ: Omicron coronavirus variant linked with high risk of reinfection: Study

Delhi reported its first case of Omicron on Sunday — a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania. The patient, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg, South Africa, for a week. The person has mild symptoms.

The results of 12 out of 17 samples sent for genome sequencing were released on Sunday. Eleven of them tested negative for Omicron. Another official said those who have tested negative for Omicron will be kept at the facility till they test negative for COVID-19 twice.