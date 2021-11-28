MARKET NEWS

Omicron threat: Netherlands finds 13 new Covid variant cases among South Africa passengers

"The Omicron variant has so far been identified in 13 of the positive tests. The investigation has not yet been completed. The new variant may be found in more test samples," the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in a statement.

AFP
November 28, 2021 / 06:05 PM IST
(Representative image: Reuters)

Dutch health authorities said on Sunday they had found at least 13 cases of the new Omicron strain among 61 quarantined passengers who tested positive for coronavirus after arriving from South Africa.

