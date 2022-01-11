Omicron scare: Test your level of risk with this graphic

Office meetings can be low risk with masks and social distancing (Photo by Thirdman from Pexels).

What if you know that one of the people at that party or office meeting you attended tested positive?

Here’s a graphic that can help.

This infographic will display on browsers that support iframes.

It was published by BMJ, a global healthcare knowledge provider, which started as the British Medical Journal 180 years ago.

Enter the parameters, such as the activity, the nature of the location, ventilation and the personal protective gear you were wearing, and the level of risk will be reflected in the shade of the person to the right.

Moneycontrol checked to see which social situations could put people more at risk and it threw up some interesting findings. Also, the graphic was designed for interaction between two people, so we assume only one person is infected in the group.

We imagine an office–a large, closed room with metal and ceramic surfaces. Everyone is wearing a cloth mask but no other protective gear like visors, and there is no direct contact.

Below are a few scenarios in descending order of risk.