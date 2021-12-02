Omicron scare: Night curfew in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu till December 31

Representative image: Reuters

A night curfew has been imposed in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus in view of the concerns over the new Omicron variant of the virus, an official said on Thursday. Starting Thursday, the night curfew will be force between 11 pm and 6 am till December 31, said the order issued by the Health and Family Welfare department of the Union Territory administration.

Moreover, the previous guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Centre and the UT administration to contain the spread of coronavirus will remain in effect till December 31 or till further orders, it said. Earlier, a night curfew was imposed in the union territory in April following a sudden rise in the new coronavirus infections. However, the restrictions on the movement were lifted gradually after the situation came under control a few months back.

The order cited the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's recent advisory to all the states and UTs "for rigorous screening and testing of all international arrivals" in view of the "emergence of highly mutant COVID-19 variant B.1.1529 cases in few countries of Africa". It further said that the "administration shall take intensive surveillance measures in accordance with the advisory and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare".

At present, there are zero active cases of COVID-19 in the entire union territory. Of the total 10,655 persons infected so far, 10,651 recovered, while four died.