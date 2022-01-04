Omicron roundup: All the important developments about the Covid variant you must know

Representational image

US sees record number of Covid cases

The country’s top pandemic advisor Dr Anthony Fauci has said that the US is seeing an almost vertical rise in cases.

Why is it important?

While the variant itself is considered mild, a sudden surge can overwhelm the hospital system and lead to fatalities. It can lead to more travel restrictions. The rise has already caused the postponement of reopening of schools.

Canada’s Ontario braces for “tsunami” of new cases

On Monday, Canada announced restrictions to manage what it sees as a coming surge in cases. The country is asking schools to implement remote learning, and retail outlets and social-gatherings to cap occupancy at 50% of capacity.

Why is it important?

Students who have been planning their higher studies in Canada had just had a breather, with many of their visa applications being processed. With the fear of a “tsunami” of infections coming its way, Canada is unlikely to speed up processing of the piled up visa applications any time soon.



Google Mobility Index records a sharp fall in people visiting eateries and entertainment centres, since Omicron’s detection. The index was 13% higher than a pre-Covid baseline but it has fallen since then, sticking closer to ‘0’ all of December.



India sees the highest number of new infections since September, at 37, 379. Omicron tally has gone up to 1,892.



While people are taking comfort from findings that say that the new variant is less dangerous than Delta, Dr Vishal Rao of HCG Cancer Hospital has said in an interview that the combined effect of both the variants could “overwhelm the system”.



Danish study finds the Omicron variant milder but can escape immunity

Vaccinated people may be more vulnerable to the new variant than Delta, according to a new Danish study. Omicron seems more capable of escaping immunity given by inoculation.

Why is it important?

The study gives an understanding why the variant has been spreading so fast. It also allows countries to modify their preparedness for the coming wave.



Omicron 2.7-3.7x more infectious than Delta.



Chance of hospitalisation from Omicron is half of that from Delta.



Study suggests Omicron is spreading as rapidly because of how it evades the vaccines



Cloth masks won’t keep out Omicron: WSJ report

Trendy cloth masks are becoming a hot favourite but they won’t do the job, according to a news report. They won’t be able to filter out aerosols or smaller particles, which can also be carriers of the infection.

Why is it important?

Cloth masks are increasingly popular because they are comfortable, pocket-friendly and reusable. But with Omicron being as infectious as it is, these masks provide inadequate protection from the virus. The masks can also give a false sense of security in crowds.