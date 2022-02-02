Omicron news roundup: Canadian standoff continues, US rushes to vaccinate toddlers and the new variant may not be the end

Protests against vaccine mandate continues across countries, even as economies are trying to recover from the Omicron wave. (Photo by Sides Imagery from Pexels)

Canadian protesters continue to block crucial border crossing

Those protesting the vaccine mandate–on inoculation of cross-border truckers–continue to block Alberta’s southern crossing into the US. This is a major trucking route especially for the meat trade.

Why is it important?

Protestors have been disrupting life in various ways, including blocking roads in the capital city of Ottawa. They are using trucks and passenger vehicles to hold up traffic.

FDA rushes Pfizer-BioNTech to apply for vaccines for under 5 years

The US Food and Drugs Administration has asked the vaccine makers to apply for vaccine shots for children under 5. The drugs regulator pushed them to apply earlier than the companies had planned to.

Why is it important?

Various countries including the US have chosen vaccination as a way to get out of the pandemic crisis. This push from the regulator signals a deeper commitment to this strategy despite growing protests against vaccine mandates.

Pandemic-led medical waste a health hazard: WHO

Medical waste from managing the pandemic, including personal-protection kits, masks and syringes, are beginning to be a health hazard, the World Health Organisation has warned.

Why is it important?

It stresses the importance of ramping up waste-management systems including issuing advisories to healthcare workers on how to dispose responsibly. Today, 30% of healthcare facilities (60% in the least developed countries) are not equipped to handle existing waste loads, let alone the additional COVID-19 load, the statement read. This exposes healthcare workers and communities living near the landfills to various risks, such as from breathing contaminated air.

Austria to make vaccines compulsory

In what will be a first in Europe, Austria will make vaccines compulsory for all over 18 years of age. The rule will take effect from January 3. Those breaking the rule can get fined up to €3,600.

Why is it important?

Even in the midst of increasing protests against compulsory vaccinations, the country’s government has decided to take this bold step. It has allowed people with medical conditions to opt out.

Italy busts tax-fraud ring that filed false Covid-relied claims

The country’s police have exposed a group who fraudulently claimed €440 million in tax credits. The scamsters had used companies that had wound down or had been failing otherwise to claim tax credits, which had been offered as a support to businesses during the pandemic.

Why is it important?

Many countries including India have offered tax breaks and loan guarantees to support businesses through this challenging time. The scam raises the need for government agencies to be more careful in implementing these helpful but hijackable schemes.

Milder Omicron infection does not offer sufficient immunity

Researchers at University of California, San Francisco, have found that people who contract a milder infection from Omicron are still vulnerable to a repeat infection. Protection from the infection was a third of what came from the booster shot.

Key findings

*Highlights the importance of booster shots.

*Weakens the theory that Omicron-led wave alone may lead to end of pandemic.

*Unboosted people may still be vulnerable to new strains.

Key developments in India

*Indian Winter Olympics team manager, Mohammad Abbas Wani, tests positive.

*Deaths (including backlog) highest in 59 days.

*30/states and UTs report fall in active cases. Across the country, active cases have been the lowest in 30 days after falling continuously for nine days.

* Test positivity rate below 10% for the first time in 10 days.

*Goa reports a downward trend in Covid-19 cases