Omicron news roundup: All the important developments about the Covid variant you must know  

Greece resorts to fining senior citizens who aren’t vaccinated

The country has started fining unvaccinated senior citizens. The penalty will be 50 euros ($57) in January and will be doubled from February.

Why is it important?

The country’s health system is under strain with Omicron-led rise in number of cases and its vaccination coverage is less than the European Union’s average. Citizens are complaining that it is hard to get appointments and that they are being penalised for the government’s failure.

Philippines’ capital city refuses rides on public transport to unvaccinated

The Philippine government’s transportation department has issued the ban and it keeps the unvaccinated from using anything from taxis and jeepneys, to sea ferries and commercial planes. Exemptions are given to people who have to run urgent errands and have a medical reason for not inoculating.

Why is it important?

The ban is in line with the country’s President Rodrigo Duterte’s tough stand against people who defy pandemic protocol. He has even asked local administrative heads to stop the unvaccinated from stepping out of their homes. If people go out, defying these orders, they could face arrest. Philippine National Police may be deployed incognito, to check if the ‘no vax, no ride’ policy is being implemented. There is opposition to such strict measures and a few are calling these rules unconstitutional.

France asks foreign sportspeople to be vaccinated, to compete in country

Ahead of the Six Nations Rugby Championship, French Minister Roxana Maracineanu has said that sportspeople from other countries who want to participate must be vaccinated. The championship sees players from England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France and Italy.

Why is it important?

The country has been issuing strict vaccination guidelines over the past few days, even legislating for a vaccine pass. With higher inoculation numbers, it is trying to manage without a lockdown to save an economy that took a big hit during the previous two waves.

Apple asks for employees for proof of booster shot

From January 24, retail and corporate employees of the technology major will need to provide proof of having taken a booster shot.

Why is it important?

As the world struggles to get the first two doses to a large section of the population, a technology major making booster shots mandatory could worsen vaccine inequity. After Meta Platforms mandating booster shots and Amazon giving $40 to warehouse workers to get their third shot, Apple’s move could encourage more technology companies to follow suit, which will further skew vaccine traffic in favour of developed economies.

Australian city declares ‘code brown’ to fight surge in hospitalisations

This wave has increased the country’s hospitalisation rates and ICU admissions to a level never before seen during this pandemic. Victoria, which is among its most populous states, has declared ‘code brown’, which gives hospitals the right to deny non-urgent health treatments and deny leave to staff.

Why is it important?

Despite a record surge in the number of hospitalisations, the country is trying to avoid a lockdown to protect its economy. Australia’s total number of Covid-19 infections are 1.6 million and a large share of that–1.3 million–was reported only over the last two weeks. It has high vaccination coverage at 92.4% of the population, with nearly 20% even getting their booster shots.

US prison inmates sue Arkansas jail over ‘medical experimentation’

Four inmates have sued the jail authorities for treating their Covid-19 infection with ivermectin, even though US health officials have warned that the drug should not be used to treat the viral infection.

Why is it important?

The inmates claimed that they were not informed that they were taking this drug and instead were told that they were being given vitamins, steroids or antibiotics. They said that they suffered side effects from being given high doses, including stomach cramps and diarrhoea.

Israeli study finds fourth booster ‘not enough’ to fend off Omicron

While the fourth booster increased antibodies to levels higher than the third shot, it wasn’t enough to fight Omicron, found researchers at Israel’s Sheba Medical Center. With many countries relying on vaccination and booster shots to reopen economies, the study’s findings are worrying.

Key findings:



Fourth dose gives only partial defense against Omicron.



Both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s fourth shot gave better protection than the third vaccine.



Study subjects were given fourth dose of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine.

