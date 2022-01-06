Omicron news roundup: All the important developments about the Covid variant you must know

Representational image

Hong Kong businessmen rue the return of pandemic restrictions

Hong Kong’s service industry has raised concerns about the bringing back of restrictions, where restaurants aren’t allowed to stay open after 6 pm, and businesses such as beauty parlours, pubs, theme parks and fitness centres have been asked to close.

Why is it important?

The China-administrated territory is heavily dependent on the service industry. The region had just been recovering from the economic toll the earlier waves had taken, when the new set of restrictions came in place. Hong Kong had been reeling under varied setbacks, including a political turmoil, the Sino-China stand off and the global economic slowly, when the pandemic struck. In 2020, its GDP had contracted 6.5%, which was worse than the contraction it suffered in Asian Financial Crisis in 1997.

French President’s remark on “p**** off” the unvaccinated backfires

Emmanuel Macron said that he wanted to “p***” off the unvaccinated by denying them access to different places. He told Le Perisien newspaper that we must be able to tell the unvaccinated that they would no longer be able to go to the restaurant, go for a coffee, go to the theatre or even a cinema.

Why is this important?

Europe is seeing a sudden increase in the number of infected, from the Omicron variant. The countries are trying to adapt with more relaxed rules but it needs good vaccination coverage to do this. France has an election coming up in April and Macron may want to contest for a second term, though he hasn’t announced his candidature.

Djokovic’s Australian visa cancelled, faces deportation

He may be world number one in tennis, but even he won’t be allowed in for ‘work’ without vaccination. Djokovic landed in Melbourne to play at the Australian Open but he had got a visa without inoculation. He now faces deportation.

Why is it important?

First, Djokovic. He is a tennis superstar and he has said that he is “opposed to vaccination”. Second, the exemption granted to him had incited public anger, though it was given after it was cleared by two medical panels. The general population had been put through one of the most severe lockdowns and now the country is seeing a rise in number of cases again.

Swedish company promotes its microchip-implants as Covid-19 pass

DSruptive Subdermals are promoting their microchip implants as Covid-19 passes. These can be used to detect if the carrier has been vaccinated or not.

Why is it important?

The pandemic will give rise to various innovations from across the world, especially with fast-spreading variant like Omicron. People need to be cognizant of how some of them could be passed without too much scrutiny, since it is a health emergency. But something like an implant could later be used to invade a user’s privacy. DSruptive Subdermals however have explained to the press that their implant would basically be a “passive” one, only activated when a smartphone swipes on it. It therefore cannot emit signals and therefore do things like give away your location to a third-party.

A UK based study points to two new symptoms from Omicron

Nausea and loss of appetite have been named as the two symptoms to look out for with the Omicron variant, besides the other symptoms such as sore throat and headache.

Why is it important?

Understanding about the new variant is still raw. Early detection of the infection from Omicron, by tracking the two symptoms, can with the patient getting timely medical help. Up until now, sore throat, breathlessness and loss of smell were what people watched out for.

Key findings:



These symptoms are more common among the double-vaccinated.



Only 50% of the study subject experienced the previously common symptoms of fever, cough or loss of smell or taste.



Omicron led to milder symptoms among the fully vaccinated.

