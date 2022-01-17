Omicron news roundup: All the important developments about the Covid variant you must know  

Representational image

France keeps unvaccinated out of public places with new law

The French Parliament has passed a law that will keep out unvaccinated people from restaurants, theatres, pubs and so on. It was passed with a 215 to 58 vote.

Why is it important?

The government is worried that the new wave could put a strain on the hospital system, since they are trying to manage the emergency without a lockdown this time. The economy had already taking a beating from the last lockdown and France’s President Emmanuel Macron has an election to face in a few months.

Thousands come out in street protests against Covid-19 restrictions in Netherlands

Riot police have been deployed and police have been given stop-and-search authority, as thousands come out into the streets to protest Covid-19 restrictions in Amsterdam. Even farmers had come in their tractors to participate in the protests this Sunday.

Why is it important?

With economies across the world suffering from Covid-19 restrictions, people in various countries are expressing their discontent with the latest round of checks. It presents a challenging situation for governments. With crowds gathering every weekend in protest, Netherlands’ Prime Minister Mark Rutte has agreed to a partial lifting of lockdown even though the country is battling a record number of infections.

Richest doubled wealth during pandemic, while the poor became poorer: Oxfam

During the pandemic, an “economic violence” is being inflicted on the poorest peoples of the word, said Oxfam in its latest report titled Inequality Kills. While incomes of 99% of the world’s population have declined over the course of the pandemic, wealth of the ten richest have doubled, it said.

Why is it important?

Inequality contributes to the death of one person every four seconds, said the report. During the pandemic, inequality of wealth denied vaccination and critical hospital care to the poor, even leading to their deaths. Overburdened government hospitals impacted the poorest the most, since they couldn’t afford private health care, to treat a Covid-19 infection or other illnesses. Meanwhile, since the beginning of the pandemic, a new billionaire was created every 26 hours.

Beijing shuts moves two schools online, tests 13,000 people after one Omicron case

The Chinese capital is implementing the country’s zero-Covid policy in the strictest sense. It asked two schools to go online, shut down one monastery and asked 13,000 to get tested after one case of Omicron was detected.

Why is it important?

China is pulling all stops to ensure the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, which starts on February 4, goes without a hitch. The country is also preparing for the start of its new year holiday. Beijing has now made it mandatory for anyone entering the city to do a Covid-19 test within 72 hours.

Booster can neutralise Omicron variant: study

A study by an international team of researchers has found that this latest variant can be neutralised with a booster dose. The study was supported by one of the European Union’s agencies, which handles health emergencies.

Key findings



People who had received the booster shot showed immunity even a month after the dose was taken.



Researchers had compared the sensitivity of Omicron to the booster against the sensitivity of Delta.



Omicron has developed a significant resistance to antibodies, when compared to Delta, helped the newer variant evade immunity from the first two doses.



Effective monoclonal antibodies were 3 to 80 times less effective on Omicron, when compared to its effect on Delta.

