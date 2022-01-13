MARKET NEWS

English
Omicron news roundup: All the important developments about the Covid variant you must know

Variant causes surge across the world, leaders pass stricter laws to manage the crisis and one head of state continues to dismiss the seriousness of the health emergency, in a roundup of events across the world

Moneycontrol News
January 13, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST
Representational image

Representational image


Hospitalisations in Australia hit record numbers since the beginning of pandemic

The country is seeing hospital and ICU admissions at levels never seen before since the pandemic began. Australia had relaxed restrictions to manage this wave, after its economy took a big hit from previous, strict lockdowns.

Why is it important?

Despite these high and worrying numbers, death rates have been lower this time. Experts are pegging it to high vaccination numbers–92% of those above 16 have been inoculated and the country is ramping up its booster drive. 

 

COVID-19 Vaccine

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Cannabis compounds can prevent COVID-19 infections: study

Two cannabinoid acids can prevent the virus from infecting human cells, found a study researchers affiliated to Oregon State University. Cannabigerolic acid and cannabidiolic acid can bind themselves to the spike protein–the bridge point–and stop the virus from fusing with human cells, said the study published in Journal of Natural Products.

Key findings

  • These cannabinoids, found abundantly in hemp, can be orally ingested.

  • Researchers claim these can prevent and treat the infection.

  • The two can even be effective against new, emerging variants.

 

Much-resisted vaccine pass is cleared by the French Senate

A legislation mandating Covid-19 vaccine pass has been passed by an overwhelming majority in the French Senate. 249 Senate members voted for it and 36 against. The law simply upgraded its health pass, which was launched in July 2021 and showed vaccination status or negative test results, to passe sanitaire. 

Why is it important?

To push populations towards 100% vaccination figures, different countries have been trying different methods. France’s approach, of making a vaccine pass mandatory despite resistance, can be studied for its effectiveness and drawbacks. While the approach has increased vaccination figures, it does hit certain roadblocks. For example, people who do not have trust in the government or who cannot access the health infrastructure are still left out.

 

Denmark is first European country to give 4th vaccine shot

The country will offer this to the “most vulnerable” of its citizens, said its Health Minister Magnus Heunicke. Only two other countries in the world–Chile and Israel–have given the fourth shot.

Why is it important?

As WHO and the European drug regulator warn about the dangers of administering multiple doses of vaccine, both to the global community and to individuals, countries are charting their own course. Even the US has announced a fourth dose for immunocompromised people, which may start to be given even this week. 

 

Omicron set to be the dominant variant in Americas

Covid-19 infections have surged in the region, even doubling over the past week, and Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) has said that this is Omicron led.

Why is it important?

The rapid spread can break the hospital systems and lead to loss of lives. “Once again, our health systems are being challenged as emergency room visits and hospitalisations are rising,” said PAHO Director Carissa Etienne, in a news briefing. In the region, the US is seen the biggest surge, especially the country’s easterns and midwestern states. 

 

Brazil’s Bolsonaro calls Omicron “welcome” variant

The country’s president Jair Bolsonaro, who has been vocal about his opposition to lockdowns and vaccinations, has said that there are “some studious and serious” people who call the new variant welcome. He was speaking to Gazeta Brasil.

Why is it important?

As the world hurries to get everyone vaccinated, an openly contrarian stand by a country’s leader who has to face elections soon is worrying. Even with more than 60,000 of his countrymen losing their lives to the virus, Bolsonaro has been repeatedly dismissing the infection as “a little flu”.

 

Key events in India

-India sees 2.47 lakh new infections.

- Karnataka’s Covid-driven hospitalisations may go up by 20,000 or 70,000 by end of this month, according to researchers at ISI and IISc.

- Kerala sees first Omicron cluster in a nursing college; in the district where the college is located, 13 people have been reported as infected by the new variant. 

- Kashmir prepares for third wave, even though only five cases of the new variant has been reported from the valley so far.

- Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Mallikarjun Kharge tests positive
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Australia #Brazil #Covid-19 #Denmark #Fourth dose #Omicron #vaccine pass
first published: Jan 13, 2022 02:00 pm

