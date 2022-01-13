Omicron news roundup: All the important developments about the Covid variant you must know

Representational image

Hospitalisations in Australia hit record numbers since the beginning of pandemic

The country is seeing hospital and ICU admissions at levels never seen before since the pandemic began. Australia had relaxed restrictions to manage this wave, after its economy took a big hit from previous, strict lockdowns.

Why is it important?

Despite these high and worrying numbers, death rates have been lower this time. Experts are pegging it to high vaccination numbers–92% of those above 16 have been inoculated and the country is ramping up its booster drive.

Cannabis compounds can prevent COVID-19 infections: study

Two cannabinoid acids can prevent the virus from infecting human cells, found a study researchers affiliated to Oregon State University. Cannabigerolic acid and cannabidiolic acid can bind themselves to the spike protein–the bridge point–and stop the virus from fusing with human cells, said the study published in Journal of Natural Products.

Key findings



These cannabinoids, found abundantly in hemp, can be orally ingested.



Researchers claim these can prevent and treat the infection.



The two can even be effective against new, emerging variants.



Much-resisted vaccine pass is cleared by the French Senate

A legislation mandating Covid-19 vaccine pass has been passed by an overwhelming majority in the French Senate. 249 Senate members voted for it and 36 against. The law simply upgraded its health pass, which was launched in July 2021 and showed vaccination status or negative test results, to passe sanitaire.

Why is it important?

To push populations towards 100% vaccination figures, different countries have been trying different methods. France’s approach, of making a vaccine pass mandatory despite resistance, can be studied for its effectiveness and drawbacks. While the approach has increased vaccination figures, it does hit certain roadblocks. For example, people who do not have trust in the government or who cannot access the health infrastructure are still left out.

Denmark is first European country to give 4th vaccine shot

The country will offer this to the “most vulnerable” of its citizens, said its Health Minister Magnus Heunicke. Only two other countries in the world–Chile and Israel–have given the fourth shot.

Why is it important?

As WHO and the European drug regulator warn about the dangers of administering multiple doses of vaccine, both to the global community and to individuals, countries are charting their own course. Even the US has announced a fourth dose for immunocompromised people, which may start to be given even this week.

Omicron set to be the dominant variant in Americas

Covid-19 infections have surged in the region, even doubling over the past week, and Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) has said that this is Omicron led.

Why is it important?

The rapid spread can break the hospital systems and lead to loss of lives. “Once again, our health systems are being challenged as emergency room visits and hospitalisations are rising,” said PAHO Director Carissa Etienne, in a news briefing. In the region, the US is seen the biggest surge, especially the country’s easterns and midwestern states.

Brazil’s Bolsonaro calls Omicron “welcome” variant

The country’s president Jair Bolsonaro, who has been vocal about his opposition to lockdowns and vaccinations, has said that there are “some studious and serious” people who call the new variant welcome. He was speaking to Gazeta Brasil.

Why is it important?

As the world hurries to get everyone vaccinated, an openly contrarian stand by a country’s leader who has to face elections soon is worrying. Even with more than 60,000 of his countrymen losing their lives to the virus, Bolsonaro has been repeatedly dismissing the infection as “a little flu”.

Key events in India

-India sees 2.47 lakh new infections.

- Karnataka’s Covid-driven hospitalisations may go up by 20,000 or 70,000 by end of this month, according to researchers at ISI and IISc.

- Kerala sees first Omicron cluster in a nursing college; in the district where the college is located, 13 people have been reported as infected by the new variant.

- Kashmir prepares for third wave, even though only five cases of the new variant has been reported from the valley so far.

- Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Mallikarjun Kharge tests positive