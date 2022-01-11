Omicron news roundup: All the important developments about the Covid variant you must know

Representational image

China widens lockdown net after more cases of Omicron

Tianjin, a city in northern China, has been placed under three levels of lockdown after Omicron infections were detected. At the strictest level, no one is allowed to step outside the house; at the next, one person from a house can step out to buy essentials; and, at the third, people can move around in their neighbourhood.

Why is it important?

China has been following a “dynamic zero” policy in preparation for the coming Beijing Winter Olympics and the start of the Chinese New Year, in February. This policy means strict lockdowns–including stopping people from stepping outside their hotel rooms–and mass testing. In Xian, 13 million were asked to stay indoors after 150 cases were reported; and in Zhengzhou, after 11 cases were reported, all residents were tested.

UK Prime Minister faces backlash, over top aide’s BYOB party invite

The British police are investigating an accusation that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was one of the attendees at a BYOB party, organised by his principal private secretary Martin Reynolds.

Why is it important?

The party was held in May 2020, when the general public had been warned against mixing with anyone outside their family. They were allowed to meet with one person outside their household and in a public, well-ventilated place, standing more than 2 metres apart. Meanwhile, 30 to 40 people showed up for Reynolds’ party, where food and wine were served. An email was leaked to the police alerting them about the party.

Hospitalisations in the US are soaring, grazing the earlier record of 142,000

On Monday, hospitalisations in the country touched 141,385, which is just shy of 142,273–a number reported in January 2021, when the last weave was peaking.

Why is it important?

Though Omicron is believed to be less virulent, it can cause fatalities if the hospital systems are overwhelmed. “Deaths are rising in states like NY. Are these signs of a ‘mild’ infection?,” tweeted William Ku, who used to be a senior lecturer and researcher at Columbia University. He predicted that hospitalisations will hit 1 million a day this month before its peaks, but the consensus opinion among experts is a lower 275,000 to 300,000 later this month.

Mexican president tests positive a second time, despite booster shot

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has tested positive again, though he received an Astra Zeneca booster shot in December 2021. He had contracted the infection in early 2021 too.

Why is it important?

Studies have said that a booster shot from Astra Zeneca improved a person’s immune response to Omicron. Obrador’s case shows that a person could still contract the infection but, like him, show only mild symptoms. “Even though the symptoms are light, I will remain isolated and only work from the office and hold on-line meetings until further notice,” he informed through his social-media accounts.

Babies born during pandemic show slight development delay: Study

Six-month-olds born during the first pandemic year scored lower during developmental screening, said a study published in JAMA Paediatrics. This was the case whether the mother contracted the infection or not.

Key findings from the study



Researchers found no evidence to suggest that in-utero exposure to the virus caused it.



Instead, they suggested maternal stress may have resulted in this slight variation.



The babies showed lower gross motor, fine motor and personal social scores.

