Omicron news roundup: All the important developments about the Covid variant you must know  

WHO records the highest weekly surge in Covid-19
There were 9.5 million new infections last week, according to the World Health Organisation, which has been the highest reported by their weekly report since the beginning of the pandemic. It was a 71% increase over the previous week’s numbers.
Why is it important?
People have been lowering their guard against the new variant, believing it to be less severe. But the massive “tsunami” of infections could overwhelm hospitals and lead to deaths. WHO has said that while the variant is less severe, it should not be seen as mild because it is causing hospitalisations.
One untraceable Covid-19 infection has Hong Kong shutting down nearly everything
Hong Kong, which followed one of the strictest lockdown procedures in the world for the previous waves, seems to have responded even more fiercely this time–if that is possible. The country reported one untraceable in infection and it has ordered eateries, pubs, gyms and any entertainment centre closed.
Why is this important?
The country has had one of the lowest numbers of infections since the outbreak began–12,832 infections and 213 deaths. With the new variant, the numbers are going up once more, with 28 new cases reported every day on an average. When many countries are adopting a more relaxed attitude with this wave, Hong Kong is a study in contrast. It has closed borders and banned flights from seven countries, including India. More recently, it held a cruise ship in the port when a few of the people were found to be primary contacts.
Romania caught in pandemic scepticism, remains lease vaccinated nation
Romania, which lost nearly 11,000 people in November from a fourth wave, is caught in pandemic scepticism. Many people have refused vaccinations either believing that Covid-19 is a global conspiracy, or worried about vaccinations’ side effects.
Why is it important?
This is a global pandemic and, unless everyone participates in the effort to fight it, the virus can keep coming back in various mutations. Romania’s case also highlights the role a government’s credibility and communication has in a health emergency. The quality of governance in the country seems severely lacking. Its parliament saw the ouster of Florin Citu from prime ministership, following a no-confidence motion; the country is dealing with a severe energy crisis in the peak of winter; and the pandemic has been devastating.
64th Grammy Awards Show postponed
One of the biggest events in the music industry in the US, the Grammys were to be held on January 31. But, with Omicron risk rising, the show has been postponed to a date that is yet to be announced by the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences.
Why is it important?
After last year’s show was postponed by two months and then held as a hybrid, online-offline version, music lovers had been looking forward to an offline event that promises more drama and glamour. Also, this is the second major entertainment industry event that has been replanned because of Omicron–Sundance Film Festival too will be held virtually this year.
Vaccinated people may recover their exercising capacity better than the unvaccinated, after Covid-19: study
Vaccinated people performed significantly better than the unvaccinated, in a study that focussed on their aerobic capacity (which determines ability to exercise) after recovering from an infection. The study was done by researchers at Bar-Illan University in Zefat (Israel).
Why is it important?
Even mild cases of infection can have longer-term effects on the person’s body and affect their quality of life. This study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, shows that vaccination before contracting the infection can change the outcome significantly.Key highlights from the study:
- It claims to be the first study on the protective effect of vaccination against decreased aerobic capacity.
- A large percentage of unvaccinated subjects showed poor peak oxygen consumption and heart rate.
- Even vaccinated with comorbidities performed significantly better than the unvaccinated with comorbidities.
Key happenings in India
- India records over 1 lakh new cases in 24 hours.
- Karnataka announces weekend curfew, from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 pm
- IMA criticises Kerala government’s approach to Omicron, calls it “unscientific”
- Centre raises concerns about low-testing rates in 9 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.
- ICMR chief warns against use of antiviral drug Molnupiravir, saying it can cause muscular and cartilaginous damage, and can affect the health of an unborn baby.