Omicron in Gujarat: People with no travel history found infected

Most Omicron infections in the country have been mild and asymptomatic so far (File AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A)

Forty-seven percent of the total cases of Omicron infections found in Gujarat had no travel history. In the last one week, the state reported a total of 79 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, reported The Times of India.

Gujarat, on January 3, reported 16 new cases of the Omicron variant, taking the tally of such cases to 152, the state health department had said. The number of Omicron recoveries remained unchanged at 85.

Among other districts, Vadodara, Anand and Jamnagar each reported two new Omicron cases. Kutch, Kheda and Surat each added one Omicron case, it said.

Omicron cases have been reported in 15 out of 33 Gujarat districts so far.

In a bid to control the spread of the contagion, the state Gujarat government has imposed a night curfew in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, and Junagadh to check the spread of the pandemic.

Gujarat, on January 3, reported 1,259 new coronavirus positive cases, the highest single-day rise after the last seven months, taking the total number of infections to 8,35,028, the state health department said.

[With PTI inputs]