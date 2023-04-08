Odisha reports over 100 new COVID-19 cases after six months

Odisha reported over a hundred new COVID-19 after six months with 104 people testing positive for the virus, a health department official said.

The cases were detected on April 7 after 5,526 samples were tested, he said.

The state had recorded 103 cases on October 12 last year.

No fresh fatality has been recorded so far, and there are now 429 active cases in the state.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 13,37,377 cases have been detected in the state. Of them, 9,205 people have died. With 34 fresh recoveries, a total of 13,27,690 people were cured of the disease in the state so far. The state government urged people not to panic over the rise in COVID-19 cases, and suggested everyone to adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks, avoiding crowded places, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently. The state administration also suggested people to undertake COVID tests if they have flu-like symptoms. ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) Bhubaneswar Director Sanghamitra Pati urged people to isolate themselves if they test positive for COVID-19 or H3N2. Odisha has reported 61 cases of H3N2 cases so far this year.

PTI