you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NW18 Twitter poll on lockdown extension: Nearly 80% vote against lifting lockdown

The poll, which was up and running for 24 hours from April 9 to April 10, saw responses from as many as 85,000 people.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The results of a Twitter poll conducted by Network18 reveal that nearly 80 percent respondents are not in favour of lifting the lockdown on April 15. On the other hand, 66 percent are in favour of extending the lockdown by two weeks to a month.

The poll was conducted in nine languages across 22 Twitter accounts on platforms including Moneycontrol, CNN-News18, News18 India, News18 Languages and CNBC-TV18.

To track all live updates from the coronavirus pandemic, click here

Close



News reports about a possible extension of the lockdown beyond April 14 has been doing the rounds, especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently hinted at the same. He is set to interact with chief ministers of all states on April 11 in order discuss the matter of extension of the lockdown. States like Odisha and Punjab have already taken a decision on the matter and have extended the lockdown until April 30.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 05:34 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

