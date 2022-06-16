NTAGI recommends reducing gap between COVID-19 booster doses to six months

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) -- a panel under the country's apex advisory group on immunization -- on June 16 recommended that the gap between two COVID-19 vaccine booster doses for adults be reduced from nine months to six months.
The NTAGI, will, however, take a final decision on the matter on June 29.
As of now, all adults in India are eligible for booster shots of the coronavirus vaccine only if they have completed nine months since their second dose. But, those traveling abroad are given an exemption depending on the requirement of the country they are visiting.
The Union Health Ministry had announced on April 8 that all coronavirus vaccine beneficiaries aged 18 years and above will be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at private vaccination centres starting April 10.
India is currently witnessing a surge in daily COVID-19 cases, with the country adding 12,213 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours (as of Thursday morning). This is the first time in the past 10 months that the country added more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day. At present, Delhi and Mumbai have been witnessing a maximum surge in infections and active case tally.
