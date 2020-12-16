No serious adverse event reported in phase 1 clinical trial of Covaxin, says Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech, which received the approval for phase III clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin on October 22, is aiming for June 2021 launch.

Bharat Biotech's potential COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, which is being developed jointly by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), did not show any vaccine-related serious adverse events in the interim findings of phase I trial, a statement by the manufacturer said.

According to the statement, after the first vaccination, "local and systemic adverse events were predominantly mild/moderate in severity and resolved rapidly, without prescribed medication".

Bharat Biotech, which received the approval for phase III clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin on October 22, is aiming for June 2021 launch. It had also recently applied for emergency use authorisation, and the vaccine is currently in phase III of clinical trials with over 22,000 volunteers across 22 sites in the country.

Earlier reports had indicated that Covaxin had, in fact, reported a serious adverse event during the Phase I clinical trials in August, but investigations had revealed that the event was not related to the vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"The adverse event during phase I clinical trials during August 2020 was reported to the CDSCO-DCGI within 24 hours of its occurrence and confirmation. The adverse event was investigated thoroughly and determined as not vaccine related," LiveMint had quoted Bharat Biotech as saying in a statement.

Bharat Biotech had said clinical trials of the vaccine are based on a two-dose schedule, given 28 days apart. The vaccine efficacy will be determined two weeks after the second dose.

Earlier this week, the company had said it has so far recruited 8,000 participants out of the proposed 22,000 people in the phase-3 efficacy trial.