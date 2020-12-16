MARKET NEWS

No serious adverse event reported in phase 1 clinical trial of Covaxin, says Bharat Biotech

According to a Bharat Biotech statement, after the first vaccination, 'local and systemic adverse events were predominantly mild/moderate in severity and resolved rapidly, without prescribed medication'.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2020 / 08:49 PM IST
Bharat Biotech, which received the approval for phase III clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin on October 22, is aiming for June 2021 launch.

Bharat Biotech, which received the approval for phase III clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin on October 22, is aiming for June 2021 launch.

Bharat Biotech's potential COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, which is being developed jointly by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), did not show any vaccine-related serious adverse events in the interim findings of phase I trial, a statement by the manufacturer said.

According to the statement, after the first vaccination, "local and systemic adverse events were predominantly mild/moderate in severity and resolved rapidly, without prescribed medication".

Bharat Biotech, which received the approval for phase III clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin on October 22, is aiming for June 2021 launch. It had also recently applied for emergency use authorisation, and the vaccine is currently in phase III of clinical trials with over 22,000 volunteers across 22 sites in the country.

Follow our LIVE Blog here.

Earlier reports had indicated that Covaxin had, in fact, reported a serious adverse event during the Phase I clinical trials in August, but investigations had revealed that the event was not related to the vaccine.

Show

"The adverse event during phase I clinical trials during August 2020 was reported to the CDSCO-DCGI within 24 hours of its occurrence and confirmation. The adverse event was investigated thoroughly and determined as not vaccine related," LiveMint had quoted Bharat Biotech as saying in a statement.

Bharat Biotech had said clinical trials of the vaccine are based on a two-dose schedule, given 28 days apart. The vaccine efficacy will be determined two weeks after the second dose.

Earlier this week, the company had said it has so far recruited 8,000 participants out of the proposed 22,000 people in the phase-3 efficacy trial.
