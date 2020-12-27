No Corona, Corona No: Ramdas Athawale’s slogan to keep new COVID-19 strain at bay

Ramdas Athawale

Ramdas Athawale who became a household name after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to the “Go Corona, Corona Go” slogan he had coined, has now come up with a solution to keep the new COVID-19 strain at bay.

The politician has coined the slogan “No Corona, Corona No” this time, claiming it would ward off the new and fast-spreading strain of the novel coronavirus that was first detected in the United Kingdom.



Earlier I gave the slogan 'Go Corona, Corona Go' and now corona is going. For the new coronavirus strain, I give the slogan of 'No Corona, Corona No': Union Minister Ramdas Athawale pic.twitter.com/ND2RQA7gAY

— ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2020

Speaking to news agency ANI, Athawale said: “Earlier I gave the slogan 'Go Corona, Corona Go' and now corona is going. For the new coronavirus strain, I give the slogan ‘No Corona, Corona No’.”

Ramdas Athawale had himself tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease earlier in October. Some of the prominent names who have recovered from COVID-19 over the past months are Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Arjun Ram Meghwal.