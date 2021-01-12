New COVID-19 strain not found in samples sent from Mumbai Metropolitan Region, says Tata Memorial Centre

Representative image

The Tata Memorial Centre has clarified that no case of the new coronavirus strain has been detected in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The hospital junked media reports claiming that three mutations of the novel coronavirus including the new strain that was detected in South Africa were found in Mumbai, reported Hindustan Times.

The Tata Memorial Centre, which has been carrying out genome sequencing of Sars-CoV-2 since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in India, said: “It is hereby clarified that no sample in the set sequenced in ACTREC, TMC had either the UK or the South African variant of this virus. The South African variant is characterised by the presence of all three mutations, i.e., K417N, E484K and N501Y, which was seen in none of our patients.”

The media reports had claimed that TMC’s Kharghar unit had found three mutations of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in three COVID-19 positive cases reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region till September 2020.

However, Dr RA Badwe, Director, TMC, has clarified that these claims are speculative as all the studies that claim so are still being peer reviewed.

Dr Badwe further said that viruses tend to modify their genetic composition when they remain in the environment for long duration, which could be one of the reasons there might be mutations.