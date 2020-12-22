New coronavirus strain | Health Ministry issues guidelines for international passengers arriving from UK

All passengers coming from the UK during the intervening period from December 21 to 23, 2020, shall be subjected to COVID-19 test on arrival.

A new variant of coronavirus, reportedly more infectious, has spread to several countries in the world after being detected in the UK.

Keeping this in mind, the Indian government on December 21 suspended all flights to and from the UK till December 31, and states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka have put in place additional measures.

The Centre on December 22 has also come out with Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) which needs to be followed at the point of entry and in the community for all international passengers who have travelled from or transited through the UK in the past four weeks, which is to say from November 25 to December 23, 2020.

Following are the guidelines:

>> All international travellers as described in the scope above will be required to declare as per existing procedure, their travel history (of past 14 days) and fill up the Self Declaration Form to be screened for COVID-19.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

>> While flights between India and the UK have been suspended temporarily with effect from December 23, all passengers coming from the UK during the intervening period from December 21 to 23, 2020, shall be subjected to COVID-19 test on arrival.

>> Passengers testing positive shall be isolated in an institutional isolation facility in a separate unit coordinated by the respective state health authorities. They would earmark specific facilities for such isolation and treatment.

>> Necessary action to send the samples to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, or any other appropriate lab for genomic sequencing will be initiated at the facility level.

Read: New coronavirus variant: Check how it has affected India, and what are the new rules

>> If the genomic sequencing indicates the presence of new variant of SARS-CoV-2 then the patient will continue to remain in a separate isolation unit. While necessary treatment as per the existing protocol will be given, the patient shall be tested on 14th day, after having tested positive in the initial test.

>> In case the sample is found positive on 14th day, further sample may be taken until his two consecutive samples taken 24 hours apart are tested negative.

Follow our LIVE updates here.

>> The state-wise passenger manifest of the flights from the UK landing at various international airports in India for the past 4 weeks (from November 25, 2020 to December 23, 2020) shall be conveyed by the Bureau of Immigration to state government/Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) so that this data would be provided to the surveillance teams.

>> The data of manifests provided by the Bureau of Immigration will be supplemented by the online Self-declaration Forms available on ‘AIR SUVIDHA’ portal.

>> All the contacts (without any exception) of those travellers who arrived at various airports on December 21-23, 2020, and tested positive would be subjected to institutional quarantine in separate quarantine centres and would be tested as per the ICMR guidelines (or earlier if the passenger develops any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19).

Read: New coronavirus strain in the UK: Scientists’ concerns and what we know so far

>> These contacts of the suspect case are the co-passengers seated in the same row, 3 rows in front and 3 rows behind along with identified Cabin Crew.

>> Those international travellers from the UK who arrived in India from November 25 to December 8, 2020 (first and second week from November 25) will be contacted by District Surveillance Officers and advised to self-monitor their health. If anyone amongst them develops symptoms, they will be tested using RT PCR.

>>District Surveillance Officer has to ensure daily follow up of passengers under observation for 28 days starting from date of arrival.

>> All the community contacts (without any exception) of those travellers who have tested positive would be subjected to institutional quarantine in separate quarantine centres and would be tested between 5-10th day as per the current ICMR guidelines.