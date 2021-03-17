Need to stop COVID-19 second peak, prevent vaccine wastage: PM Modi tells CMs

The chief ministers of UP, Bengal and Chhattisgarh skipped the meeting called by the PM (Photo: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his virtual meeting with chief ministers on March 17, called for "quick and decisive steps" to halt the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

PM Modi also cautioned the state governments against vaccine wastage, saying that the doses should be administered in a manner which ensured optimum usage.

The doses which were received earlier should be given to the beneficiaries first, as the shelf life of vaccine is limited, the prime minister said.

Notably, the two vaccines approved by India so far - Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin - have a shelf life of six months.

PM Modi, in his interaction with the CMs, also marked concern over the growing positivity rate in 70 districts of India. The test positivity rate is 'very high' in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, he noted.

"Most of the COVID-affected countries in world had to face several waves of corona. In our country too, cases have suddenly started increasing in some states," he said.

Maharashtra, the highest contributor of per-day COVID-19 surge in India, reported 17,864 new infections on March 16. The tally of active infections in the state stood at 1,38,813 - more than half of the overall active caseload in the country.

While Maharashtra has been reporting the highest number of cases, the Union health ministry has raised caution over the situation in Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Overall, the country reported 28,903 new infections on March 17, which is the highest in the past three months.

"If we do not stop this pandemic, it might create a national outbreak-like situation. We must stop the rising second peak of COVID at an earliest. For this, we need to take quick and decisive steps," Modi told the CMs.

"We do not have to bring the public into panic mode. We do not have to bring a situation where there is an atmosphere of fear. We have to free the people off difficulties by taking some precautions and initiatives," he added.

The states were asked by him to concentrate on "test, track and treat" strategy to curb the pace of infections. The focus should also be on preventing outbreaks in smaller towns, he added.

"The option of making micro-containment zones wherever necessary, we should not bring leniency," the prime minister said.

The chief ministers were also asked by PM Modi to ramp up the RT-PCR testing drive. The percentage of rapid antigen tests should not be higher than RT-PCR testing, he said.

"Contacts of every infected person has to be tracked as soon as possible and RT-PCR rate has to be kept higher than 70 percent," PM Modi added.

Despite the current situation being grim, the prime minister said that the country has largely been successful in the fight against the pandemic.

"Today in India, more than 96 percent of the cases have recovered. India is one of those countries where the fatality rate is one of the lowest," he said, referring to the 1,10,45,284 recoveries out of the 1.14 crore cases detected so far.