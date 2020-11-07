Nasal spray prevents COVID-19 infection in ferrets, study finds: Report

Scientist have tested a nasal spray treatment that blocks the absorption of the novel coronavirus on ferrets and claims that it could potentially be used to protect humans from contracting COVID-19, The New York Times reported.

The study was completed over several months by scientists from Columbia University Medical Center in New York, Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands and Cornell University in Ithaca, New York state and received funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The small-scale study was conducted on six ferrets who were treated with the nasal spray and put in three separate cages in groups of two. Two ferrets were given a placebo were put in each cage along with one that had recently been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the viral strain causing the disease.

It was observed that none of the ferrets treated with the spray contracted the virus after 24 hours while the ferrets given a placebo became infected.

"Virus replication was completely blocked," the study said.

"If it works this well in humans, you could sleep in a bed with someone infected or be with your infected kids and still be safe," Dr Anne Moscona, a pediatrician and microbiologist at Columbia and co-author of the study, said.

The spray attaches to cells in the nose and lungs and lasts about 24 hours. It contains a lipopeptide, a cholesterol particle that links to a chain of amino acids of the invading virus. This prevents the viral strain from attaching to the nasal pathway.

The spray is inexpensive and can be produced as a freeze-dried white powder which does not need any refrigeration. A doctor or pharmacist could simply mix the powder with sugar and water to produce a nasal spray.

Dr Moscona said that this formulation was ideal for rural areas in poor countries which lack refrigeration.

To test the spray on humans, scientists would require additional funding to conduct several stages of clinical trials.

As per the report, the work has been submitted to the journal Science for peer review.

Earlier, Australian scientists too had tested a nasal spray against COVID-19 in ferrets, but that was for enhancing the immune system and did not target the virus directly.