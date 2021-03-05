Nagpur faces sharp COVID-19 surge; 1,393 new cases, 9 deaths reported in last 24 hours

Representative image

Nagpur, the eastern Maharashtra district, is reeling under a sharp COVID-19 surge with a total of 1,393 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours, as per the latest update issued on March 5.

In the corresponding period, nine deaths linked to coronavirus were also reported in the region.

This marked the third consecutive day when Nagpur's per-day COVID-19 count soared above 1,000.

The tally of active cases increased to 11,508, News18 Lokmat reported. The recovery rate has dwindled to 90.46 percent, after the recent spurt in infections.

Out of the new cases reported in the last 24 hours, 1,172 cases were reported in Nagpur city and 219 were reported in rural areas included in the district. Five of the nine fatalities were reported in the city, and remaining in outer areas of Nagpur district.

The Nagpur district administration has appealed the residents to wear masks at all public places, and ensure adherence to social distancing and other COVID-19-related protocol.

Across Maharashtra, a resurgence of coronavirus crisis has been reported over the past three weeks. The state's total infection tally has climbed to 21,88,183, whereas, the death toll has reached 52,340.

On March 4, when the last update was issued by the state health department, 8,998 new cases were reported in Maharashtra. State capital Mumbai has been reporting more than 1,100 cases for two consecutive days.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in an address to the state on February 21, warned that a complete lockdown would be re-imposed if the citizens do not adhere to the COVID-19 safety norms.