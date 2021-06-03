MyLab's COVID-19 self-test kit CoviSelf to be available at pharmacies, on Flipkart soon

Representative image

Mylab Discovery Solutions, the Pune-based diagnostics firm, on June 3 commenced the shipping of the country’s first self-use rapid antigen test CoviSelf for COVID-19.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had approved the test that can be purchased for Rs 250 without a prescription from local pharmacies and online channel partners.

Mylab said that its test kit can be used by individuals with or without symptoms and immediate contacts of confirmed cases as per the ICMR guidelines.

Designed as the mid-nasal swab test, it can detect positive results in just 15 minutes. Each unit contains a testing kit, instructions to use (IFU) leaflet and a bag to safely dispose of after testing.

The indigenous test kit will be distributed to 95 percent of the PIN codes in the county and will be available over the counter at pharmacies and drugstores across India.

One can also order the test kit online through India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart. The company claimed to roll out 1 million self-test kits starting on June 3 and based on consumer demand. In a statement, it said that it will make 7 million units available per week.

"The product should be available in retail within 2-3 days. The company plans to make the products available on the government e-marketplace (GEM)," read the release.